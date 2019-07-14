RACINE — Magnificat Kenosha-Racine chapter will host guest speaker Mary Mowry at their next breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 10, at Infusino's Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive.
For the past four years, Mowry has served the Catholic community in a variety of roles, primarily as a middle and high school theology teacher and campus minister at St. Joseph Catholic Academy. She is a strong proponent of the youth ministry and discipleship, specializing in theology of the body.
The cost of the breakfast is $12. To order tickets, send a check payable to Magnificat Kenosha and a self-addressed stamped envelope to: Nancy York, 7120 20th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53143.
For more information, call York at 847-505-2050 or Rose Nelson at 262-654-7287.
