Love Lights campaign marks 33rd year

RACINE — The All Saints Volunteers announced its annual Holiday Love Lights campaign will go forward in 2020, marking its 33rd consecutive year. Proceeds of this year’s campaign will be used for victims of human trafficking and sexual assault. These services are coordinated by the Ascension Mobile Sexual Assault Treatment Center nurses which provide exams and treatment for these patients.

This year’s Holiday Love Lights proceeds will be used to purchase replacement clothing for those taken as evidence as well as backpacks filled with additional new clothing, undergarments, shoes, toiletries, bottles of water and some healthy snacks or restaurant gift cards. Funds also may be used to purchase bus tickets to get a patient back home, sometimes to a neighboring state, to safety with their family.