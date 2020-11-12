Love Lights campaign marks 33rd year

RACINE — The All Saints Volunteers announced its annual Holiday Love Lights campaign will go forward in 2020, marking its 33rd consecutive year. Proceeds of this year’s campaign will be used for victims of human trafficking and sexual assault. These services are coordinated by the Ascension Mobile Sexual Assault Treatment Center nurses which provide exams and treatment for these patients.
This year’s Holiday Love Lights proceeds will be used to purchase replacement clothing for those taken as evidence as well as backpacks filled with additional new clothing, undergarments, shoes, toiletries, bottles of water and some healthy snacks or restaurant gift cards. Funds also may be used to purchase bus tickets to get a patient back home, sometimes to a neighboring state, to safety with their family.
Sexual assault services were initiated at Ascension in 1992. A new focus on human trafficking began five years ago, and since then these intertwined services have continued to evolve and grow. While all associates undergo education to aid them in the early detection and screening of these patients; 12 specially trained forensic nurses work out of the Ascension Mobile Sexual Assault Treatment Center throughout Racine, Milwaukee, Waukesha and Ozaukee counties. These nurses provide medical forensic exams, evidence collection, forensic photography and testimony. In the past year, 270 patients have been seen. Additionally, team members come together around each patient to provide referral services for advocacy, counseling, medical follow up, legal assistance and shelter.
Community outreach and education is another important facet of sexual assault and human trafficking prevention and detection. The mobile SATC coordinator and nurses provide education to middle and high school students and staff on human trafficking and sexual assault. Collaboration with local agencies to provide education through participation in community forums, panel discussions and fundraisers is ongoing.
The public can support these services by purchasing of a light or lights which will adorn the large evergreen tree outside of the hospital entrance. People purchase lights to honor or remember family and friends or pay tribute to essential workers and those who keep us safe. Names will be posted on Ascension's Facebook page and be on display in the main lobby at the Spring Street campus until the new year.
Light purchases are due by Nov. 20. Lights are $10 each, five lights for $25, 12 lights for $50 or 35 lights for $100. Whether a person donates or not, they can view the annual Holiday Love Lights ceremony virtually on Ascension’s Facebook page starting Dec. 11.
Information brochures/purchase forms are available upon request through the Volunteer Office via email at carole.albertini@ascension.org or call 262-687-8070 to have one mailed.
