RACINE — The 31st annual Love Light Ceremony is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, in the Health Pavilion lobby at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St., with simultaneous lighting of the outdoor tree during the ceremony. A reception will follow in the Racine Room.
The featured musical performers are the Madrigal Singers from Gilmore Middle School under the direction of Keri Bieri. The public is invited.
The names of those being honored, remembered and paid tribute to will be displayed at the reception; and then through the end of the year in the Ascension-All Saints Hospital lobby. The Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension-All Saints Hospital will use donations to help fund programs and services provided by the All Saints Cancer Center.
