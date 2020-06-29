Log in for a virtual camp-in at Bong
0 comments

Log in for a virtual camp-in at Bong

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRIGHTON — Bong Naturalist Association, the friend’s group for Richard Bong State Recreation Area, announces a second virtual camping experience, Wi Go Camp-in, from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 11.

People can post their camping or outdoor photos ahead of time and get a chance to see them during the program. During the virtual camp out, participants will be able to ask a naturalist questions, learn to make camp snacks, get some kayaking tips, peek into the lives of Wisconsin animals, sing campfire songs, discover a hidden Wisconsin State Park and more.

To watch the first camp-in from Memorial Day weekend, for more information or to join on July 11, go to wigocamping.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The creative and touching ways Ramadan is going virtual

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News