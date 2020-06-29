Log in for a virtual camp-in at Bong

BRIGHTON — Bong Naturalist Association, the friend’s group for Richard Bong State Recreation Area, announces a second virtual camping experience, Wi Go Camp-in, from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 11.
People can post their camping or outdoor photos ahead of time and get a chance to see them during the program. During the virtual camp out, participants will be able to ask a naturalist questions, learn to make camp snacks, get some kayaking tips, peek into the lives of Wisconsin animals, sing campfire songs, discover a hidden Wisconsin State Park and more.
To watch the first camp-in from Memorial Day weekend, for more information or to join on July 11, go to wigocamping.org.
