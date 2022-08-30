 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Location update: A Better Mount Pleasant to host town hall meeting Aug. 31

  • 0

RACINE — Local watchdog organization, A Better Mount Pleasant will host a town hall meeting and panel discussion on the Foxconn development project from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Gateway Technical College Conference Center, 1001 Main St. (new location).

The town hall discussion will feature moderator Nilay Patel, co-founder and editor-in-chief of The Verge and Vergecast co-host; panelists Lawrence Tabak, author of “Foxconned: Imaginary Jobs, Bulldozed Homes, and the Sacking of Local Government”; Kathleen Gallagher, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, 5 Lakes Institute executive director and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist; State Rep. Gordon Hintz, former minority leader and WEDC Board member; and David Merriman, PhD, Stukel presidential professor in the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs at the University of Illinois Chicago.

“We are honored to host such a distinguished panel for discussion,” said Gallaher, spokesperson for A Better Mount Pleasant. In addition to the featured panelists, former WEDC CEO Mark Hogan, MMAC president Timothy Sheehy, RCEDC CEO Jenny Trick and Foxconn project director Claude Lois have all been invited to participate, as well as local and state officials in the community.

People are also reading…

After Foxconn public project briefings were suspended in July 2019, village and county officials held a public information meeting in March 2022. At that meeting, members of the public were disallowed from asking questions of the officials present.

In addition to a panel discussion, members of the public will be allowed to submit questions.

Seating is limited and reservations are encouraged for the free event. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com/e/foxconn-a-community-conversation-tickets-391962699987.

0 Comments
3
0
2
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask Mr. Dad: Getting through a rocky start

Ask Mr. Dad: Getting through a rocky start

Dear Mr. Dad: My first baby is due in a few months, but I'm going to miss the birth. I've been out of work for more than a year and just landed a great job. The problem is I need to go across the country for a six-week training that starts on my baby's due date. The company is very family-friendly, but this session is mandatory. We burned through our savings while I was unemployed, and I'm afraid that if I pass up this job, it could take months or longer to get another one. Of course, I'm sad to miss my baby's birth, but I'm especially worried about my wife. She's very supportive, but I know this is going to be hard on her. I'm feeling really guilty. Is there anything I can do?

Pet festival Sept. 10 at Island Park

Pet festival Sept. 10 at Island Park

RACINE — Billy’s Posse Inc. announces it's bringing Racine’s first pet festival to the city. The goal is to bring pet services to the communit…

Watch Now: Related Video

Is there a best way to brew coffee?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News