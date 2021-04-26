Local Urban League chapter to get donation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In continuation of its ongoing commitment in the Diversity & Inclusion space, Meijer announced today that it’s investing $1 million in 19 Urban League chapters across the Midwest that align with its focus areas of economic impact, health, workforce development and education.

The Urban League of Racine and Kenosha was identified as one of the Urban League chapters to receive a donation.

“Meijer cares about the communities it serves, and we recognize that it takes time, dedication and thoughtful actions to make a positive difference,” said Rick Keyes, Meijer president and CEO. “We are dedicated to strengthening our D&I efforts and applaud the National Urban League’s commitment to provide economic empowerment, educational opportunities and the guarantee of civil rights.”

