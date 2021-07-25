Local physician publishes 'Famous People and the Germs that Harmed Them'

Name: Dr. Robert M. Gullberg

Current residence: Franksville

Occupation: Physician in Racine County for more than 30 years

Title of book: “Famous People and the Germs that Harmed Them,” self published.

Synopsis: This book marries together history, culture, science, medicine and famous people and looks at each of them through the lens of infectious disease. Let me ask you: What do King Tut, Jack Nicklaus, William Shakespeare, Helen Keller, Anne Frank and Abraham Lincoln have in common? You likely didn’t know they were all harmed by a serious infection. As you read through this fascinating book, you will be stunned by the power of invisible microorganisms and how they have inflicted pain throughout history. You will discover the pandemics that have harmed us for thousands of years, long before COVID-19 (and there is a chapter on COVID) existed. You will also learn about the beginnings of bioterrorism.

As a practicing infectious disease specialist for over three decades, I have had a front-row seat to gut-wrenching diseases and has seen the misery they impart on their victims.