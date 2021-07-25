Local physician publishes 'Famous People and the Germs that Harmed Them'

Name: Dr. Robert M. Gullberg
Current residence: Franksville
Occupation: Physician in Racine County for more than 30 years
Title of book: “Famous People and the Germs that Harmed Them,” self published.
Synopsis: This book marries together history, culture, science, medicine and famous people and looks at each of them through the lens of infectious disease. Let me ask you: What do King Tut, Jack Nicklaus, William Shakespeare, Helen Keller, Anne Frank and Abraham Lincoln have in common? You likely didn’t know they were all harmed by a serious infection. As you read through this fascinating book, you will be stunned by the power of invisible microorganisms and how they have inflicted pain throughout history. You will discover the pandemics that have harmed us for thousands of years, long before COVID-19 (and there is a chapter on COVID) existed. You will also learn about the beginnings of bioterrorism.
As a practicing infectious disease specialist for over three decades, I have had a front-row seat to gut-wrenching diseases and has seen the misery they impart on their victims.
Come along on this journey to discover the power of bugs. Though we continue to develop better weapons to overcome them, as stealth-invading microbial pathogens, they are a force with which to be reckoned. Novel Coronavirus-19 is a present example, and as of this writing, it has swept across the globe with ease, leaving a wake of turmoil. Thanks to public health and the availability of vaccines that have prevented other nasty infections, our civilization is not near extinction, but there’s much more work to be done.
Is this your first book? I have published around 30 books in different genres over the last 10 to 15 years.
Why did you write this book? I wanted to write a medical book that the lay person could totally understand. Throughout human history, certain types of super bugs (primarily bacteria, viruses and parasites) that are invisible to the naked eye have revealed their power and ability to kill large numbers of people, sometimes in only a matter of days. What most people don’t realize is that these microorganisms literally rule the earth (even more than our world leaders do). This book takes a close look at just what makes these body-snatching microbial organisms tick. How do they invade us without being detected? What kinds of poisons do they generate?
How long did it take you to write this book? Around three years.
How did you get interested in writing? I have been writing for years most mornings. It keeps my mind focused and it’s fun.
Where is the book available to purchase? It is available on amazon.com.
Are the books available at the library? Not yet, but they will be.
