Local organizations to sponsor events on racism

RACINE — A diverse group of Racine area organizations are joining together to sponsor a dynamic year-long series titled “Opening Our Hearts and Minds to End Racism.”

Faith-based events will be offered to the public that are interactive and multidimensional. The goal of the series is to provide opportunities to examine how we think and feel about racism and lead to transforming individual and systemic approaches to racism.

Participating organizations include the Dominican Center for Justice Resources, Racine Interfaith Coalition, Racine Dominican Sisters and Associates, Racine Police Department, Racine Public Library, Racine Vocational Ministry, Siena Retreat Center and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

The next event in the series will be “Tolton, From Slave to Priest,” a powerful multi-media live production filled with music and drama. It is the story of the struggles and triumphs of the man who became America's first black priest. Public performances will take place at 4 p.m. March 1, and 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. March 2 at the Siena Center auditorium, 5635 Erie St., Caledonia.

Other events are opportunities to participate in sacred conversations that will be scheduled in the spring. Implicit Bias Training will be offered throughout the fall.