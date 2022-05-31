 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local nonprofits invited to apply for funding

  • 0

MILWAUKEE — The Real Estate Alliance for Charity (REACH) today opened applications for both its Charitable Giving  and its High Impact Grant programs. The programs will provide more than $45,000 this year to local charities that are working to enhance the lives of children and families in southeast Wisconsin.

REACH is the primary charitable organization for the commercial real estate community in southeast Wisconsin and is supported by a partnership of allied real estate associations.

REACH’s Charitable Giving Program provides a $12,500 grant annually for three years to three local organizations. Each organization is guaranteed a three-year commitment, for a total donation of $37,500 each. The application window runs through Aug. 5.

The organization’s High Impact Grant is a small grant program designed for quick-response, one-time needs and opportunities. Grants of up to $5,000 are awarded for eligible projects and activities, and applications are accepted and reviewed on an ongoing basis.

People are also reading…

To apply for a grant, go to reach-wi.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community Newsletter: Salvation Army

Community Newsletter: Salvation Army

RACINE — “Volunteering is Empathy in Action.” This was the theme of the Salvation Army 2022 National Volunteer Week, April 17-23. It affirms t…

Ask Mr. Dad: Learning a second language

Ask Mr. Dad: Learning a second language

Dear Mr. Dad: My husband and I are both American and speak only English. We've heard that it's good to expose children to other languages. Is it really? If so, when and how do we do it?

Watch Now: Related Video

The most common mistakes grillers need to avoid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News