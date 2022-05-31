Local nonprofits invited to apply for funding

MILWAUKEE — The Real Estate Alliance for Charity (REACH) today opened applications for both its Charitable Giving and its High Impact Grant programs. The programs will provide more than $45,000 this year to local charities that are working to enhance the lives of children and families in southeast Wisconsin.

REACH is the primary charitable organization for the commercial real estate community in southeast Wisconsin and is supported by a partnership of allied real estate associations.

REACH’s Charitable Giving Program provides a $12,500 grant annually for three years to three local organizations. Each organization is guaranteed a three-year commitment, for a total donation of $37,500 each. The application window runs through Aug. 5.

The organization’s High Impact Grant is a small grant program designed for quick-response, one-time needs and opportunities. Grants of up to $5,000 are awarded for eligible projects and activities, and applications are accepted and reviewed on an ongoing basis.

To apply for a grant, go to reach-wi.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0