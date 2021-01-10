Local man’s ideas used in nationally syndicated comic strip

At the time, one would mail their suggestions to the Chief Plugger and if your idea was used, you got a Plugger hat. Today, you email your ideas to the Chief Plugger and your reward is bragging rights.

It would take Maack another 12 years before he started submitting ideas and he has been on a roll. The first idea used this year was the Plugger Personal Trainer. The caption read, “You know you are a Plugger if your personal trainer is your grandson.”

When asked what inspires his ideas, Maack remarked, “I draw upon my experiences growing up, as a parent and grandfather and from my friends. For example, my friend Tim enjoys looking up at the stars and I thought, a “Star Struck Plugger” is one who is more in awe of looking at the constellations than he is meeting a celebrity.”

“I’m having fun,” commented Maack, “with the year we have all had, sometimes you need to lighten things up. There is a feeling of pride knowing that an idea that you had was good enough to be used and it is cool seeing how the artist interprets that idea.”

If you have a pluggerism that you think might catch the eye of the Chief Plugger, email Rick McKee at pluggermail@aol.com.

