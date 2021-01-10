Local man’s ideas used in nationally syndicated comic strip

RACINE — Five times this year, one of David Maack’s ideas was used in the nationally syndicated comic strip, "Pluggers."
"Pluggers," created by Jeff MacNelly (creator of Shoe) in 1993, relies on reader submissions (referred to as "Pluggerisms") for the premise of each day's panel.
According to the Tribune Content Agency’s website, “Pluggers” chronicles the wisdom of hardworking people across the country and are portrayed in the form of anthropomorphic animals, most often a plump bear, dog, chicken, or rhinoceros, sometimes a kangaroo or a cat.
While Pluggers does not run in The Journal Times, it is available daily online.
David Maack, a free-lance columnist for The Journal Times (Grandpa Time) and Racine County’s Emergency Management coordinator, commented “In my opinion, a Plugger is an every day Joe who works hard, is frugal and puts family first.”
Maack started reading the Pluggers strip over 20 years ago when the strip ran in the Kenosha News and his first idea, a Plugger Iron Man, featuring a steel worker, was used in 2008. At the time, the "Iron Man" movie was a big hit.
David wasn’t the first Maack to have his idea used. His wife, Amy sent in a suggestion years ago when their children were younger, suggesting a Plugger Mommy Makeover in which the Mom is given a makeover by her pre-teen daughter. Ironically, David and Amy’s daughter recently opened up her own salon and regularly gives her mother makeovers.
At the time, one would mail their suggestions to the Chief Plugger and if your idea was used, you got a Plugger hat. Today, you email your ideas to the Chief Plugger and your reward is bragging rights.
It would take Maack another 12 years before he started submitting ideas and he has been on a roll. The first idea used this year was the Plugger Personal Trainer. The caption read, “You know you are a Plugger if your personal trainer is your grandson.”
When asked what inspires his ideas, Maack remarked, “I draw upon my experiences growing up, as a parent and grandfather and from my friends. For example, my friend Tim enjoys looking up at the stars and I thought, a “Star Struck Plugger” is one who is more in awe of looking at the constellations than he is meeting a celebrity.”
“I’m having fun,” commented Maack, “with the year we have all had, sometimes you need to lighten things up. There is a feeling of pride knowing that an idea that you had was good enough to be used and it is cool seeing how the artist interprets that idea.”
If you have a pluggerism that you think might catch the eye of the Chief Plugger, email Rick McKee at pluggermail@aol.com.