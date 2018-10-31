KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Historical Society is seeking nominations for the Don Jensen Memorial Award of Merit.
The award is presented each year to a person who has made an outstanding contribution to the collection, preservation and/or dissemination of local history.
Nominations should be presented in letter form, explaining why the nominee deserves to receive the award. Newspaper clippings or other documentation, if pertinent, may be submitted with the nomination.
Nominations should be emailed to Chris Allen, executive director, at chrisallen@kenoshahistorycenter.org.
