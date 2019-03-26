RACINE — Four local historians — John Van Thiel, Jim Mercier, Gerald Karwowski and Steven K. Rogstad — will share a stage for the first time to discuss aspects of Racine history with audience participation.
"The Big 3, Plus 1: An Evening with Racine Historians" is scheduled to be held Wednesday, April 3, at The Covenant at Murray Mansion, 2219 Washington Ave. A cash bar opens at 5:30 p.m., a Wisconsin supper club style meal is served at 6 p.m. and the program starts at 7 p.m.
Each historian will talk about their collections, areas of expertise and unique perspectives on Racine's past.
Karwowski and has served the community as a Racine Landmarks commissioner, trustee and vice president of the Racine County Historical Society. For 20 years, Karwowski and his family have created a private "home spun" local history museum they named Oak Clearings on their family farm near Union Grove. A devoted collector for 40 years, Karwowski has gathered one of the largest local history archives in Racine County.
Van Thiel is a past board member of the Racine County Historical Society and a past appointee to the city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission. For many years he wrote a popular column and other stories on Racine history for The Journal Times. He also authored a chapter on the Great Fire of 1882 for the Racine Fire Department history and self-published "The Pride of Old Racine," a keepsake commemorating Racine’s sesquicentennial. He is currently conducting research on a wide variety of projects, from long-standing interests such as Gilbert Knapp, Dr. Shoop and Jay-Eye-See to name a few, to more ambitious and comprehensive compilations that will chronicle Racine in unique new ways.
Mercier has been an avid collector of Racine historical memorabilia for 40 years and displays some of his collection at the Racine Business Center's "Spirit of Racine Entrepreneur Exhibit." He is also a writer for Belle City magazine's "Made in Racine" monthly column, which features many unusual products made here in the past. Mercier is a member of Preservation Racine and is one of the administrators for "Retro Racine," a Facebook site that promotes the sharing of memories and information about Racine's history.
Rogstad serves as president of Preservation Racine Inc. and as chair of the Racine Heritage Museum Board of Directors. He is also director of development for the Sheboygan County Historical Research Center in Sheboygan Falls. Rogstad’s avocation has been the study of Abraham Lincoln. For 30 years he has taught seminars and courses on Lincoln-related topics, served as secretary and editor for the Lincoln Fellowship of Wisconsin and as review editor of the Lincoln Herald, and is the author of numerous reviews and articles related to his own Lincoln research.
Tickets cost $25. Reservations can be made by calling 262-412-2511.
