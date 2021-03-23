Local girl to represent Midwest in national competition

MOUNT PLEASANT — Madison Long, daughter of Aaron and Nicole Long of Mount Pleasant, has been selected by a panel of judges to represent the Midwest in the National America’s Jr. Teen competition in June. She was chosen as Midwest Jr. Teen March 13 in Bloomington, Minn.

America’s Little Miss Organization is a “non-glitz” pageant that encourages young ladies to showcase their personalities from within.

Long, 14, is an eighth-grade honor roll student at St. Joseph School. She enjoys dancing, playing volleyball and helping out in her community. Long coordinated a Christmas toy drive to provide a Christmas to a mother and her children at the Women’s Resource Center. She also donated toys to the Cops N’ Kids Reading Center and Kingdom Builders Toy Chest, and took part in a food drive for the Racine County Food Bank at The Depot.

Long will join other delegates from across America in Orlando, Fla., to compete in the national competition. Delegates participate in on-stage questions and introduction, as well as evening gown and modeling competitions. The winner of the America’s Little Miss National competition will receive prizes and opportunities for a full year as a role model and spokesperson.

