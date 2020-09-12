Local food pantry receives grant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — FINAO Inc., 2702 Rapids Drive, was awarded $146,361 in grant funding from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) to help the organization adapt to challenges caused by COVID-19.

FINAO Inc. is a nonprofit organization based in Racine with a mission to alleviate hunger and address educational needs by soliciting, collecting, growing and packaging food for distribution through a network of agencies and programs, as well as provide opportunities for self-sufficiency. FINAO’s largest program, Kingdom Manna Food Pantry, has seen a significant increase in the number of people seeking its services and the number of routes from network suppliers since the start of the pandemic.

With funding from DATCP, Kingdom Manna will implement a project called Sustaining Healthy Communities, allowing for expansion of its storage capacity for fresh food items and to better serve network partners and beneficiaries of services in southeastern Wisconsin.

Funds will be used for operational costs including a refrigerated truck, additional food storage space and supplies due to the unexpected increase from suppliers and distribution volume due to the COVID-19 pandemic.