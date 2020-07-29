Local church gives away free clothing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Thread by Thread clothing ministry, will be open from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month at Bethania Lutheran Church, 4120 Wright Ave.

Used clothes are offered to families who need them. The church asks only that people take what they need.

People will need to bring and wear a mask and children will not be allowed.

Donations that will be accepted include clean clothing, coats, boots, shoes, baby equipment, gently used children’s books and toys, and infant equipment and bedding. A statement of donation for tax purposes is provided.

For donation drop-off or pick-up, call 262-632-7267 or send email to bethania@wi.twcbc.com.

