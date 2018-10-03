RACINE — The Thread by Thread clothing ministry, will be open from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at Bethania Lutheran Church, 4120 Wright Ave.
Good, used clothes are offered to families who need them. The church asks only that people take what they need.
Donations of clean clothing, coats, boots and shoes for all ages as well as clean, safe baby equipment are welcome, as well as gently used children’s books and toys, and infant equipment and bedding. A statement of donation for tax purposes is provided.
For donation drop-off or pick-up, call 262-632-7267 or send an email to bethania@wi.twcbc.com.
