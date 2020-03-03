Local author publishes poetry book

Name: Jessie Lynn McMains

Age: 38

Current city of residence: Racine

Connection to Racine County: I first moved here as a child and lived here throughout my teenage years. I then moved away and lived various places for a decade, but returned in 2011. From 2015-2017, I served as Racine County Poet Laureate.

Occupation: Writer, editor, publisher

Title of book and publisher: "The Loneliest Show On Earth," Bottlecap Press

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Synopsis of book (plot): This book is a long-form poem broken into sections, using the backdrop of the circus and sideshow to work through themes of identity, loss and trauma.

Is this your first book? No, but it is my first full-length book of poetry.

Why did you write the book? There are many elements and themes in it that I've tried to write in various forms over the past 15 years, but they never found their true form until I began to write this book.