Local author publishes poetry book

Name: Jessie Lynn McMains
Age: 38
Current city of residence: Racine
Connection to Racine County: I first moved here as a child and lived here throughout my teenage years. I then moved away and lived various places for a decade, but returned in 2011. From 2015-2017, I served as Racine County Poet Laureate.
Occupation: Writer, editor, publisher
Title of book and publisher: "The Loneliest Show On Earth," Bottlecap Press
Synopsis of book (plot): This book is a long-form poem broken into sections, using the backdrop of the circus and sideshow to work through themes of identity, loss and trauma.
Is this your first book? No, but it is my first full-length book of poetry.
Why did you write the book? There are many elements and themes in it that I've tried to write in various forms over the past 15 years, but they never found their true form until I began to write this book.
How long did it take you to write the book? I've been working on parts of it for about 15 years. From mapping out the manuscript to the completed form it took about four months.
How did you get interested in writing? I've been writing since a very young age. It is the thing I've always returned to, no matter what else I've studied or been interested in.
Where is the book available for purchase? It is available from the publisher's website. Soon, I will have copies which I will sell at local events and I hope to get it into some area bookstores.
Is the book available at the library? Not yet, but it will be.
Website or Facebook page readers can visit for more information: https://bunkysbooks.com/products/the-loneliest-show-on-earth-by-jessie-lynn-mcmains
