Local artist part of Iowa exhibit

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Vera Scekic of Racine is among artists accepted for the "Biennial Exhibition" at the Dubuque Museum of Art. The exhibit sheds light on how artists in the region have experienced, interpreted, and reacted to their experience of the last two years.

“The goal of any exhibition of contemporary art is to show a version of where we are right now,” says 2021 Biennial Juror Laura Burkhalter. She described the overall theme as “inventions in a time of strife." "Not every work deals blatantly with the pain many experienced in 2020. Many do, and many are more subtle,” said Burkhalter.