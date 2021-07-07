 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local artist part of Iowa exhibit
0 Comments

Local artist part of Iowa exhibit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Vera Scekic of Racine is among artists accepted for the "Biennial Exhibition" at the Dubuque Museum of Art. The exhibit sheds light on how artists in the region have experienced, interpreted, and reacted to their experience of the last two years.

“The goal of any exhibition of contemporary art is to show a version of where we are right now,” says 2021 Biennial Juror Laura Burkhalter. She described the overall theme as “inventions in a time of strife." "Not every work deals blatantly with the pain many experienced in 2020. Many do, and many are more subtle,” said Burkhalter.

To organize this year’s exhibition, she selected 55 works by 27 artists from over 600 submissions. The exhibit continues through Oct. 31.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Covid customs here to stay for your post-pandemic wedding day

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News