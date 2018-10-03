RACINE — In preparation for Halloween, the public will find a special display of mysteries and spine-chilling tales at the lobby sale in October at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St.
In addition to this special display, there is always a selection of fiction, nonfiction and audiovisual materials for all ages.
Children's books are 50 cents. Adult hardcovers are $1 and paperbacks are 50 cents. DVDS are $2, compact discs are $1 and audio books are specially priced. Like-new books (see the shelf labelled "new books") are specially priced at $5 or less.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Racine Public Library, the proceeds from the sales support the services and programs of the library. The Lobby Sale is open during regular library hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
In addition to the lobby sale, the Friends hold spring and fall book sales, which include a larger stock of books, AV and related materials. The Friends are seeking donations of books, DVDs, CDs, VHS, art, sheet music, and toys. Nonfiction books are especially needed. Donations may be dropped off at the Circulation Desk during regular library hours.
