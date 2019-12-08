You are the owner of this article.
Live Nativities available in area
Live Nativities available in area

live Nativity

Members of First Church of God present the Christmas story in a past live Nativity.

Live Nativities will be held at these locations:

  • Oak Vue Farm & Events, 14700 104th St., Kenosha, will host 30-minute presentations at 6:30 and 7:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and 2, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. They include live animals, a cast of 40 and a choir. Free cookies and refreshments will be served.
  • First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Ave., will hold its live Nativity from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 21-22. It will feature live animals, costumed characters and a recording of the Christmas story. Hot beverages and treats will be served in the church hall.
  • Members of English Settlement United Methodist Church will hold its annual Christmas in the Barn with services every 30 minutes from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, at Squire Farm, 26715 Church Road, Dover. Church members portray angels, shepherds, wise men and innkeepers. Visitors sit on straw bales as scripture is read and carols are sung. A special solo is sung by church members. Hot cocoa, coffee and Christmas cookies are served.
Community Coordinator

Loreen Mohr is the community coordinator for The Journal Times.

