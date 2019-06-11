RACINE — The Racine Writer-In-Residence (WIR) program is an initiative founded by ArtRoot, a collaboration of artists and art advocates who are determined to reinvigorate Racine through the arts. The WIR currently takes residence at The Branch at 1501, 1501 Washington Ave.
Ronald P. Larson is the current writer-in-residence. He will give a presentation from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at The Branch at 1501, directly before the Uptown Chow Down event. He will discuss his history with non-fiction writing, research and publishing using his most recent publication, "Wisconsin and the Civil War" as a reference.
The public can visit Larson at The Branch at 1501 while he is “in-residence” on Monday mornings and Wednesday afternoons through June. New weekly blog posts and archived posts from previous WIRs can be found at racinewriterinresidence.wordpress.com.
This program seeks to highlight Racine and Kenosha’s literary dynamic community while encouraging, supporting and advocating on behalf of writers at all stages of their careers.
Two six-month residencies are available each year for emerging, mid-career, and established writers who reside in Racine and Kenosha counties. Residencies take place January-June and July-December. This position has three primary obligations:
- Be in residence a minimum of eight hours a week
- Publish a weekly blog post on racinewriterinresidence.wordpress.com
- Complete a community-based project.
Residents are awarded a $1,200 stipend if selected (75% up front, 25% upon completion). Applications are being accepted through June 30 for the 2019 July-December residency. Applications can be picked up at The Branch at 1501 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, or from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays. They can also be found online at the above website.
This program has seen six residents since its inception in 2016: Peg Rousar-Thompson, Elkid Alvarez Maldonado, Emily Vakos, Julie Nondorf, Patti Fitchett and Larson.
This program is supported by the Racine Literacy Council (RLC) and funded through a grant from the Osborne & Scekic Family Foundation.
