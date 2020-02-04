Literacy Council plans Open Door fundraiser

RACINE — Open Door, the Racine Literacy Council’s annual fundraising event, will be held from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St.

The evening will include a sit-down dinner, silent auction and Mayor Cory Mason as they keynote speaker.

Entertainment will be provided by Piano Fondue, a rock-n-roll dueling piano show featuring the talents of entertainers with decades of professional touring experience.

To preview silent auction items beginning Feb. 21, go to 32auctions.com/RLC2020. Online bids may be submitted March 6-20.

Tickets cost $50 each, $95 a couple or $350 for a table of eight. Tickets can be purchased by March 13 at the Racine Literacy Council, 734 Lake Ave., or online at racineliteracy.com. Proceeds will help the Literacy Council provide free literacy services to adults in Racine County.

