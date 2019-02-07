Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — The Racine Literacy Council will hold an Open Door Event Saturday, March 9, at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St.

The evening begins with a social reception and silent auction at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. People can preview and bid on silent auction items at www.32auctions.com/RLC2019.

Guest speaker is Brian Niznansky, WTMJ4 meteorologist and Racine native. The University of Wisconsin-Madison Mad Hatters A capella group will entertain at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $50 each or $95 a couple. Tables of eight are available for $350. For tickets, go to http://racineliteracy.com/open-door-event or call 262-632-9495.

Since 1965, Racine Literacy Council has been providing literacy services to adults in the Racine community.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments