List gives ideas for fall, winter fun in Kenosha area
List gives ideas for fall, winter fun in Kenosha area

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau has published a Fall/Winter "FUN 101 COVID-19 Edition: 101 Things to See & Do in the Kenosha Area."

The list is about seasonal activities, recreation opportunities, landmarks and attractions, as well as supporting locally owned shops and restaurants. It features in-person activities, new places, to-go dining options, online shopping, virtual experiences, the great outdoors and non-monetary ways to support local businesses. Even with 101 items on the list, it’s still only a sampling of the many unique experiences that bring visitors to the Kenosha area. Price ranges are included; including many free items.

The list is currently only published online; it can be found at VisitKenosha.com/FUN101.

