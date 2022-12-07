Lions Club accepting entries for car and motorcycle show

UNION GROVE — The Union Grove Lions Club is accepting entries for the 43rd annual Car, Van & Motorcycle Show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4, 2023, at the Racine County Fairgrounds.

All makes of cars and trucks are welcome. All motorcycles 25 years and older are welcome. The entry fee is $10.

A chicken barbecue is also held from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Entry forms are due by May 29. For entry form or more information, contact Tom Spiering at 262-492-1160.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Lions Camp for the Blind and Lions leader dogs.