Lionel Railroad Club to host open house
0 comments

Lionel Railroad Club to host open house

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Lionel Railroad Club of Southeastern Wisconsin will host a free open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. The club has its train layout on the second floor above American Coin and Jewelry, 4625 Washington Ave.

All ages are invited to visit and learn about the hobby of model railroading. Club membership information will be available.

Attendees can park behind store and use the side entrance. It is not handicapped-accessible. For more information, call Tim Deadrick at 262-914-4051.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News