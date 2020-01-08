Lionel Railroad Club to host open house

RACINE — The Lionel Railroad Club of Southeastern Wisconsin will host a free open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. The club has its train layout on the second floor above American Coin and Jewelry, 4625 Washington Ave.
All ages are invited to visit and learn about the hobby of model railroading. Club membership information will be available.
Attendees can park behind store and use the side entrance. It is not handicapped-accessible. For more information, call Tim Deadrick at 262-914-4051.