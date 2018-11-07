RACINE — The Lionel Railroad Club of Southeastern Wisconsin will hold an free open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at its clubhouse located above American Coin and Jewelry, 4625 Washington Ave. (park behind the store off Ohio Street and use side entrance). There is no elevator available.
The club offers families and the public the opportunity to enjoy the creativity and passion of model railroading.
For more information, call president Dan Hechel at 262-994-9476, treasurer Paul Guilbert at 262-909-5972 or Tim Deadrick at 262-914-4051.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.