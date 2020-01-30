Lionel Club hosts open house

Feb 15 — The Lionel Club of Southeastern Wisconsin will hold a free open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, and on the third Saturday of each month, at it's clubhouse located above American Coin and Jewelry, 4625 Washington Ave.

The club offers families and the public the opportunity to enjoy the creativity and passion of model railroading. New members are always encouraged to join.

For more information, call president Dan Hechel at 262-994-9476 or Tim Deadrick at 262-914-4051. Attendees should park behind the store off Ohio Street and use the side entrance. There is no elevator available.

