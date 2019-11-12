Limited Carthage Christmas Festival tickets available

KENOSHA — Tickets for all performances of the 2019 Christmas Festival at Carthage College are now on sale.

The Christmas Festival is held in A.F. Siebert Chapel on the Carthage campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7, as well as 4 p.m. Dec. 8. Tickets only remain for the Dec. 6 performance.

Featuring the majestic sounds of the Fritsch Memorial Organ, the Carthage Christmas Festival follows the age-old tradition of retelling the Christmas story through lessons and carols. This year’s theme, “Light and Life to All,” comes from the third verse of the traditional carol “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.”

Highlights include the world premiere of “Gaudete! Christus est natus,” an a cappella choral work by Slovenian composer Andrej Makor that Carthage commissioned for the occasion. The program also features the regional premiere of “Christus natus est,” a work for choir and orchestra by Rosephanye Powell with text from a poem by African-American poet Countee Cullen, a major figure in the Harlem Renaissance.