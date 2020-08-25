Lil' Explorers Preschool at Racine Zoo

RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is offering these Lil’ Explorers Preschool fall sessions from 10 to 11 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for ages 2-5 (up to ages 6 if needed) with a parent or guardian:
- Sept. 14: "Gazing Brontosaurus."
- Sept. 28: "Stompin' Triceratops"
- Oct. 12: "Flying Pteranodon"
- Oct. 26: "Roaring T-Rex"
Preschoolers will learn about our zoo animals through stories, activities, snacks and a visit with a live animal ambassador.
The cost is $15 per adult-child pair and $5 for each additional child. The cost for all four sessions is $54 per adult-child pair and $18 for each additional child. To register, go to racinezoo.org. People who want to learn if they qualify for financial assistance can email education@racinezoo.org or call 262-636-9580.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!