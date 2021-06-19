Runners in the Four and 10 Mile competitive runs will be issued a race number with timing chip on the back. The bib must be visible at all times or runners will be disqualified. No dogs or roller blades are allowed in any run. Strollers and wagons are allowed in the Fun Page Two Run/Walk.

The course will close at 10:30 a.m.

Healthy Kids Day

The Racine Family YMCA is also holding its annual Healthy Kids Day event on the Olympia Brown School grounds, which is the Y’s national initiative to improve the health and well-being of kids and families. There will be activities, games, refreshments and healthy living vendors.

Proceeds from participation in the Lighthouse Run support the Racine Family YMCA’s Strong Communities Campaign that transforms the lives of Racine youth and families.

Fundraising

This year, team leaders can fundraise to earn free entry by creating a fundraising team, setting a goal, sharing their fundraising link via social media and email, and receive a free registration if the goal is met. Individual participants can also donate.