CALEDONIA — The Racine Family YMCA’s Lighthouse Run is one of Wisconsin’s premier annual road run/walks, offering competitive and non-competitive events to benefit the Y’s community-strengthening youth, adult and family programs. This acclaimed race and family event returns as a live event in 2021 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31.
This year’s course brings the historic race to the Village of Caledonia, starting and finishing at Olympia Brown Elementary School, 2115 Five ½ Mile Road.
Race events include the 10-Mile Competitive Run, Four-Mile Competitive Run, Four and Two-Mile Fun Run/Walk, Kids Power Race and Mascot Challenge.
The 2021 course description is as follows:
- The Lighthouse Run begins on the grounds of Olympia Brown Elementary School (RUSD) at 2115 Five ½ Mile Road and heads north on Novak Road. The two-milers turn right (east) on Five ½ Mile Road to Charles Street, head south on Charles Street and turn back near Silent Sunday Court.
- Four Milers follow the same course but continue on Charles Street to Four Mile Road and return.
- The 10 milers follow a loop course toward Chapla Park/Lakeshore Drive, then head south toward the Wind Point Lighthouse via Lakeshore Drive, Six Mile Road, Novak Road and Five ½ Mile Road, Charles Street, Four Mile Road and Lighthouse Drive to the Lighthouse and return.
Runners in the Four and 10 Mile competitive runs will be issued a race number with timing chip on the back. The bib must be visible at all times or runners will be disqualified. No dogs or roller blades are allowed in any run. Strollers and wagons are allowed in the Fun Page Two Run/Walk.
The course will close at 10:30 a.m.
Healthy Kids Day
The Racine Family YMCA is also holding its annual Healthy Kids Day event on the Olympia Brown School grounds, which is the Y’s national initiative to improve the health and well-being of kids and families. There will be activities, games, refreshments and healthy living vendors.
Proceeds from participation in the Lighthouse Run support the Racine Family YMCA’s Strong Communities Campaign that transforms the lives of Racine youth and families.
Fundraising
This year, team leaders can fundraise to earn free entry by creating a fundraising team, setting a goal, sharing their fundraising link via social media and email, and receive a free registration if the goal is met. Individual participants can also donate.
For those who aren’t available to participate in this year’s Lighthouse Run, can make a donation at runsignup.com/Race/WI/Racine/RacineFamilyYMCALighthouseRun or on the Racine Family YMCA’s website at ymcaracine.org/donate.
Registration
The Racine Family YMCA is teaming up with Race Day Events (racedayevents.com) for this year’s Lighthouse Run Event. To register, go to runsignup.com/Race/WI/Racine/RacineFamilyYMCALighthouseRun.