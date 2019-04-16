RACINE — The 41st anniversary of the YMCA Lighthouse Run presented by Educators Credit Union, the Journal Times and the Racine Family YMCA, will be held Saturday, June 15.
The event includes the Image Management 10-Mile competitive, Twin Disc 4-Mile competitive and the 2-Mile/4-Mile Fun Run/Walk. The first race will start at 7:45 a.m. at Monument Square. This year’s course will also include the Lake Michigan Pathway.
Awards will be given to the top four male and female finishers in the 13 age groups in the 4- and 10-mile competitive runs. The overall top three male and female finishers in both races will also receive a trophy. In addition, everyone will receive a multi-colored event T-shirt.
The awards ceremony after the race will be held at Sam Johnson Parkway on Main Street. The awards ceremony activities include music by Night Wing; The Zone sponsored by Zimmerman Architectural Services, featuring activities for the Kids including painting the Lighthouse, day camp games, and mingling with the mascots; the Landmark Credit Union Kids Power Race and the Cree Mascot Challenge.
Runners may register via online at www.lighthouserun.com. Registration fees by May 31 are: $35 for the Racine Lighthouse Run 10-mile competitive race; $35 Twin Disc 4-mile competitive race or $25 for the Fun Run/Walk; $75 for a family for the Fun Run Walk (limit four). Rates increase on June 1.
Proceeds benefit youth and families who could not otherwise afford YMCA memberships and programs.
