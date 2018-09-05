STURTEVANT — The Lighthouse Brigade of Racine will hold its inaugural 5K Run/Walk at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Fireman's Park, 9630 Charles St.
This event is dedicated to raising funds for the Lighthouse Brigade of Racine marching band composed of middle and high school students. This timed run/walk is dog friendly (one dog per registrant). Dogs will also be timed and receive a finisher medal for a $10 fee. They should be well-behaved around other dogs and people, kept on a leash shorter than 6 feet, be at least 6 months old and current on vaccinations. Dogs will not be allowed inside the pavilion area.
The course is paved and uses the same route as the former Iron Horse 5K. The event includes a T-shirt, finisher’s medal, good bag, raffle, food and beverage, music, children’s activities and awards.
The advance fee is $35 by Sept. 16, $40 after that. Go to www.runwalk.events/E1.asp?eID=28563.
