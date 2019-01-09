RACINE — “A Radical, Not a Saint; Celebrating the Real Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” an event in honor of Martin Luther King Jr., is scheduled to be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, in the Adult Services Department at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St.
It will feature these presentations by local community members:
- Alderman John Tate II, "Radical Quotes from Dr. King and What They Should Mean for us Today," 6:15 p.m.
- Nick Demske, "No Black Dollars; Dr. King's Activism through Economic Withdrawal," 6:30 p.m.
- Auntavia Jackson, "Coretta Scott King; The Radical Behind the Radical," 6:45 p.m.
- The Rev. Dr. Harvard Stephens, "What Would Jesus Do; Christianity as the Foundation for Dr. King's Radical Activism," 7 p.m.
- "Practical Steps for Carrying on King's Legacy Today," 7:25 p.m.
Food and fellowship follows at 7:30 p.m. The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 262-636-9217.
