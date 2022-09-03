LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:
“Once Upon a Time, 125 Years Ago,” 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, circle of Library Drive. The library is commemorating the opening of the Racine Public Library on Sept. 9, 1897, with the unveiling of its new Techmobile and staged recreations of historic library photos. A historical literary talk begins at 6 p.m. and the evening will include storytimes, crafts, vendors and food.
Ruff Readers, for grades K-five, 4-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Sept. 12-15. Students practicing their reading skills by reading to a pet therapy dog. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved a week in advance. Call 262-636-9170.
For more information on storytimes and other ongoing library events, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217. Some programs require registration.
