LIBRARY PROGRAMS

For information or to register for a program, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9170.

BURLINGTON — "Identity Protection" will be offered virtually at no charge at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, by the Burlington Public Library. Jeff Kersten of Wisconsin's Bureau of Consumer Protection offers strategies on how people can protect their identity. Register at burlingtonlibrary.org or call Barb Lebak at 262-342-1130.