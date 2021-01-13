 Skip to main content
LIBRARY PROGRAMS
LIBRARY PROGRAMS

LIBRARY PROGRAMS

Library books

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., announces these programs:

  • Read Woke Reading Challenge through March 31. Discover diverse books for children, teens and adults. Use the Beanstack tracker app or visit racinelibrary.beanstack.org to participate in this online challenge.
  • Anti-Racism Book Group, 1 p.m. Mondays via Zoom. Weekly book group that reads and discusses books on the topics of racism and black culture. To join the group email melissa.donaldson@racinelibrary.info.
  • Tech Tuesdays, 10 a.m. Tuesdays via Zoom. The library tech team explores many of the digital services provided by the library. Go to racinelibrary.info for a topic list and to register.

For information or to register for a program, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9170.

BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

BURLINGTON — "Identity Protection" will be offered virtually at no charge at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, by the Burlington Public Library. Jeff Kersten of Wisconsin's Bureau of Consumer Protection offers strategies on how people can protect their identity. Register at burlingtonlibrary.org or call Barb Lebak at 262-342-1130.

