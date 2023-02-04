RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:
- Ruff Readers, for grades K-five, 4-5 p.m. Feb. 6-9 (every Monday through Thursday through April 20). Children practice their reading skills with a canine friend. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved one week in advance.
- "Learn to Type," for grades four to eight, 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8.
- "Code with Drawing," for grades four to eight, 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8.
- "Podcast Production 101," for teens and adults, 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6.
- Saturday Cartoon Time for teens, 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
- "Tips and Tricks for Searching the Internet," 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.
- Senior Scrabble and Chicken Foot Dominoes, for ages 55 and older, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.
Registration is required; go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
