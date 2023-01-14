LIBRARY PROGRAMS

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:

Reading Challenge: “NASA’s Artemis Project — To the Moon, Mars, and Beyond,” through January. Go to RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com.

Craft Time with Miss Keiko for children, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.

“Scratch 101” for youth 11 and younger, 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. Participants will be shown the basics of block coding using Scratch.

“Podcast Production 101 with Community Powered,” 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16.

“Cars and Drones,” 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. Visitors can try out the library’s drones and remote control cars to get a taste of coding and engineering.

“Cutting the Cord: From Cable to Streaming,” 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Senior Movie Day for ages 55 and older, noon-2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20. The Crawley family journeys to southern France to investigate the mystery of the dowager countess’ newly inherited villa.

The Racine Public Library building and bookmobile will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information on storytimes and other ongoing library events, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217.

Submit library news to Loreen Mohr, Journal Times community coordinator, at Lmohr@journaltimes.com. The deadline for submission is noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday.

