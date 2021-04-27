LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these events:
- Outside Storytime, 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, east hill at the library. A socially-distanced outside storytime.
- Outdoor Movie Night, 8 p.m. Thursday, May 6, in the circle off Library Drive. Patrons should visit the RPL website at racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217 for the movie title. Patrons should remain in their vehicle; sound will be broadcast through the car radio. No restrooms will be available.
- Simply Craft with Miss Keiko, 10 a.m. Friday, May 7, Facebook/YouTube. Join Miss Keiko virtually for a crafting project.
- May Book Bundles: A new calendar of books bundles is available on the library website. Each day bundles of books for various topics and age groups are bundled together in a bag. Patrons can check one out at curbside pickup.
For more information on these and other library services, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217.