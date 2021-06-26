LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these events:
- “Scratch Class” for teens, 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, Google Meet. Participants are introduced to coding and will learn to create a computer game.
- Summer Scares Middle School Book Discussion, 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, outside library on lawn weather permitting. "Ollie's Odyssey" by William Joyce will be discussed.
- Summer Scares Young Adult Book Discussion, 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, Google Meet. "Undead Girl Gang" by Lily Anderson will be discussed.
- Minecraft Club, for grades six to 12, 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, Google Meet. Must have Java Minecraft to participate.
- Lunch Break at the Library, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, June 30. Blu Popper, Better Together Cafe and Reid’s Roasted Corn will be parked in the circle of Library Drive.
- Outside Storytime, 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, east hill at the library.
- Summer Scares Adult Book Discussion, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1, via Zoom. “The Hunger” by Alma Katsu will be discussed.
- Camp NaNoWriMo writing challenge, July 1-30. Patrons are challenged to write poetry, short stories, blogs or whatever they like. They can create an account at nanowrimo.org, then go to https://nanowrimo.org/participants/mscarrielibrary.
- Summer Reading Challenge, through Aug. 31. All ages earn badges and prizes by completing the challenge. Register at racinelibrary.beanstack.org/reader365.