LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:
“Alexander Hamilton Poster Exhibit,” through Dec. 4. Explore the history of founding father turned musical sensation, Alexander Hamilton.
“We Will Always Be Here,” author talk featuring Jenny Kalvaitis and Kristen Whitson, 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, via Zoom. “We Will Always Be Here” shines a light on Wisconsin’s LGBTQ+ community and its history. Registration is required.
“Just Mercy” panel discussion, 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, via Zoom. Panelists Carl Fields, Karl McNeil and Heather Bennett discuss their experience with the criminal justice system. Registration is required.
“Potawatomi Traditions,” 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. Presented by Skip Twardosz who has functioned as a storyteller, elder and fire keeper for many native gatherings throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.
“Lizzie Borden: The Original CSI,” 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19. A 90-minute program in which Edward Dzialo shares the details of the murders and lesser-known facts about Lizzie Borden and the Borden family.
“Lost Lady: The Lady Elgin Tragedy,” 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28. The Lady Elgin was a sidewheel steamship carrying 300 passengers. It was returning from Milwaukee to Chicago when it was struck by a schooner and sunk in Lake Michigan on Sept. 8, 1860. Author Paul Timm will share his research and book inspired by the American disaster.
Call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these programs:
“Jessica Michna: Women Who Dared,” 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20. Jessica Michna returns to inform attendees about the heroic people who were active in the cause of women’s suffrage.
“Veterans 101,” 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. How can volunteer veterans help other veterans who are on hospice? Veterans “speak” the same language and often relate better than to other volunteers. The public is invited to be involved in honoring a fellow veteran with an appreciation certificate and visit or a formal pinning ceremony (no uniform required).
“Kenosha/Racine Poets Laureate Poetry Event,” 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. An open-mic poetry event with poets from the Racine and Kenosha area.
“Myths and Misconceptions of Hospice,” 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28. Attendees will learn what hospice has to offer patients and families as well as how care is determined, who is involved in hospice and the choices a family can make regarding care.
To register, call 262-342-1130 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.