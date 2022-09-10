LIBRARY PROGRAMS

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:

ARGH: Awesome RPL Gaming Hour, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12. Tween patrons can stop in for a tabletop and board game night.

Ruff Readers, for grades K-five, 4-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Sept. 12-Oct. 20. Students practicing their reading skills by reading to a pet therapy dog. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved a week in advance. Call 262-636-9170.

“Adult Craft: Diamond Art Take-and-Make,” 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12. Patrons can pick up a DIY diamond art kit to make a small art piece made of miniature plastic gems.

“Bedtime Stories and Songs” for children, 6-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. An evening of song, dance and movement.

“No Bones About It: Anatomy for Kids,” ages 8-12, 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. The Walden High School Medical Club gives the 101 on human anatomy. Attendees use their newfound knowledge of bones to help assemble a giant skeleton puzzle.

Senior Classic Movie Day, for ages 55 and older, 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Sept. 15. A 1968 movie featuring Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau will be shown.

A-Brie to Disa-Brie, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. Each month, patrons can try a new cheese and talk about the book, podcast or Netflix show.

For more information on storytimes and other ongoing library events, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217. Some programs require registration.

Submit library news to Loreen Mohr, Journal Times community coordinator, at Lmohr@journaltimes.com. The deadline for submission is noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday.

