RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:

Ruff Readers, for grades K-five, 4-5 p.m. March 20-23 (every Monday through Thursday through April 20). Children practice their reading skills with a canine friend. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved one week in advance.

“Computer How-Tos: Windows 101,” 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, registration required. Participants will be taught the basics of the Windows operating system.

Health Pop-Up with Aurora Health Care, 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 22. This pop-up will provide health materials, healthy recipes, and information on heart health, blood pressure and kidney health.

Make Stuff: Laser-Engraved Coasters, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22. People will be shown how to design coasters with the laser engraver. They can be picked up on a later day.

Spring gardening class for beginners, “Seed Starting 101,” 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 25. Vijai Pandian, horticulture extension educator, will provide information about choosing the best varieties from seed catalogs, when to plant the seeds and what it requires to grow the seeds successfully inside a home.

The techmobile will be replacing the bookmobile at its usual stops while the bookmobile is under maintenance. For the full schedule of stops, please visit RacineLibrary.info/libary-go.

Library staff have restocked with new herb and vegetable seeds for the 2023 growing season. Patrons can take some home by visiting the seed library on the second floor. Seeds are free and no checkout is required.

Go to racinelibrary.info/calendar or call 262-636-9217 for storytimes and other ongoing events. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.