LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:

Health Screenings and Education with Carthage College nursing students, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. People can stop in to test their vision, blood pressure, blood sugar, ankle brachial index, body mass index and more.

Teen Craft and Chat: Tombstone Terrarium, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Teens will make their own tombstone terrarium out of dirt, rocks and clay.

“On Spirituality, Feminism and Writing,” 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Jeanne Arnold, Racine’s writer-in-residence, shares what she’s learned about spirituality, feminism and her time with writing and publishing here in Racine.

Downtown Racine Haunted Walking Tour, for ages 16 and older, 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, outdoor plaza (up the steps from the main entrance). Local ghost hunters from the South East Wisconsin Paranormal Investigation Team will lead a downtown walking tour to see if they can spy some ghosts. The tour is limited to 30 people.

“How to Spot Scams and Fraud,” for seniors 55 and older, 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Samarria Hood-Williams from Johnson Financial Group will talk about recent scams and how to stay safe.

Sip and Swipe with the ADRC, for seniors 55 and older, 10-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Participants will learn how to use a tablet to navigate web pages, check emails and more. Call 262-833-8777 to register.

For more information on storytimes and other ongoing library events, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217, unless otherwise listed. Some programs require registration.