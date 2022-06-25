 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VISIT THE LIBRARY

LIBRARY PROGRAMS

  • 0

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:

  • The 2022 Summer Reading program is under way. This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.” Participants log their reading throughout the summer to earn badges and prizes. Get started at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.org.
  • Lunch Break at the Library, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, with Mr. Greens. Every Wednesday, the library will host food trucks in the circle of Library Drive.
  • Camp National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo), July 1-31. Patrons of all ages are invited to “set up camp” and work on any type of creative project, not just a novel. First drafts or revisions, scripts, stories, poems or essays are welcome.
  • Sea Creature Science, 2 p.m. Monday, June 27. Participants will learn about creatures that live in the ocean with crafts, fun facts and other activities.
  • “Lake Monsters of Wisconsin” with Chad Lewis, 6 p.m. Thursday, June 30. Chad Lewis, researcher, author and lecturer on topics of the strange and unusual, will share his research on the lake monsters of Wisconsin.

People are also reading…

Registration is required; call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info. Visit the website for storytimes and other ongoing library events.

Submit library news to Loreen Mohr, Journal Times community coordinator, at Lmohr@journaltimes.com. The deadline for submission is noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community Newsletter: AAUW

Community Newsletter: AAUW

RACINE — While the 2021-2022 program year was winding down, the Racine American Association of University Women (AAUW) program committee was g…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 10 tips for traveling with a large group

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News