LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:
- The 2022 Summer Reading program is under way. This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.” Participants log their reading throughout the summer to earn badges and prizes. Get started at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.org.
- Lunch Break at the Library, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, with Mr. Greens. Every Wednesday, the library will host food trucks in the circle of Library Drive.
- Camp National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo), July 1-31. Patrons of all ages are invited to “set up camp” and work on any type of creative project, not just a novel. First drafts or revisions, scripts, stories, poems or essays are welcome.
- Sea Creature Science, 2 p.m. Monday, June 27. Participants will learn about creatures that live in the ocean with crafts, fun facts and other activities.
- “Lake Monsters of Wisconsin” with Chad Lewis, 6 p.m. Thursday, June 30. Chad Lewis, researcher, author and lecturer on topics of the strange and unusual, will share his research on the lake monsters of Wisconsin.
Registration is required; call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info. Visit the website for storytimes and other ongoing library events.
