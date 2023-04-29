RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering the following events:

Preschool & Toddler STEAM Time, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, May 1. Children, with the help of their caretakers, explore various STEAM topics through learning centers in the Innovation Lab.

May Crafts, for tweens and younger, 3-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2. Youth will make a simple craft to take home.

“Meaningful Locations Photography,” 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 5. On May 5, share a photo of a meaningful location. Then, Community Powered will share the location in its gallery on Tuesday, May 23. A meaningful location is any place with personal or communal significance — wherever you feel a sense of belonging to your community. Examples could include a booth in your favorite restaurant or the landscape at your favorite park. For more details, go to RacineLibrary.info/calendar/meaningful.

Spanish & English citizenship exam classes with Voces de la Frontera. Classes for those taking the Spanish exam are every Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. beginning May 3. Classes for those taking the English exam will begin on July 12 and will be every Wednesday, 4:30-6:30 p.m. To register, contact Jeanette Arellano at 414-236-0415 or Paola Barragan at 262-346-4027. Students must have at least five years residency or three years as a permanent resident who is married to a U.S. citizen.

The Techmobile will be replacing the Bookmobile at its usual stops while the Bookmobile is under maintenance. For the full schedule of stops, visit RacineLibrary.info/libary-go.

Go to racinelibrary.info/calendar or call 262-636-9217 for storytimes and other ongoing events. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.