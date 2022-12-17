 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VISIT THE LIBRARY

LIBRARY PROGRAMS

  • 0

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:

  • "Tips and Tricks for Searching the Internet," 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19.
  • "Cutting the Cord: From Cable to Streaming," 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.
  • "Cars and Drones," for grades four to eight, 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21. Attendees can try out the library's drones and remote control cars to get a taste of coding and engineering.

The bookmobile will be out of service Dec. 19-Jan. 2. The techmobile will be available at a limited number of its stops for holds pickup.

The Racine Public Library will be closed Dec. 23-26 and Dec. 30-Jan. 2.

For more information on storytimes and other ongoing library events, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217, unless otherwise listed. Some programs require registration. The library is open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Submit library news to Loreen Mohr, Journal Times community coordinator, at Lmohr@journaltimes.com. The deadline for submission is noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Toy giveaway set Dec. 11 at RADD

RACINE — Recreational Activities for the Developmentally Disabled (RADD) and the Veterans of America Motorcycle Club will host a toy giveaway …

Watch Now: Related Video

Classic holiday cocktails for your festive party

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News