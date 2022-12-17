LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:
- "Tips and Tricks for Searching the Internet," 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19.
- "Cutting the Cord: From Cable to Streaming," 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.
- "Cars and Drones," for grades four to eight, 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21. Attendees can try out the library's drones and remote control cars to get a taste of coding and engineering.
The bookmobile will be out of service Dec. 19-Jan. 2. The techmobile will be available at a limited number of its stops for holds pickup.
The Racine Public Library will be closed Dec. 23-26 and Dec. 30-Jan. 2.
For more information on storytimes and other ongoing library events, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217, unless otherwise listed. Some programs require registration. The library is open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
