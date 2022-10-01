LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:

“Connecting Art to Public Spaces” opening reception, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Mahogany Gallery invites the public to the opening reception of its art show which will be on display in the youth department of the library this fall. The exhibition features visual artworks by local, regional and national artists.

Ruff Readers, for grades K-5, 4-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday through Oct. 20. Youth can practice their reading skills at the ear of a gentle, non-judgmental canine friend. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved one week in advance, one week at a time. Call 262-636-9170.

Murder Mystery Dinner for adults, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. A 1920s-themed murder mystery dinner at the library. “Death of a Gangster” is hosted by a professional murder mystery theater troupe. Dressing up is encouraged. A silent auction will be held. The cost is $50 or $250 for a table of six. Register at racine-public-library-foundation.square.site. Proceeds support the Racine Public Library Foundation, which supports the library’s expansion, stabilization and special projects now and to come.

For more information on storytimes and other ongoing library events, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217. Some programs require registration.