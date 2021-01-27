 Skip to main content
LIBRARY PROGRAMS
Library books

BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these programs:

  • "Grief Support with Sandy Walden," 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, free virtual program. Sandy Walden leads the group in supporting each other and sharing the grieving process. 
  • "Medicare 101," 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. Dave and Kelly Zauner from Medicare Strategies walk participants through the basics of Medicare.

Register for events on the Event Calendar at burlingtonlibrary.org or call Barb Lebak at 262-342-1130.

