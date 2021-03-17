LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these virtual programs:
- "Holocaust Survivor Stories, Arleen Peltz," 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, via Zoom. Arleen Peltz shares the story of her late husband, Walter Peltz, who spent five years in five different death camps during the Holocaust. He was able to escape with his story during a death march to the Austrian Alps.
- "Simply Craft with Ms. Keiko," 10 a.m. Friday, March 26. A take and make craft program that celebrates the arrival of spring. People pick up their craft kits in advance and tune in via Facebook or YouTube.
Registration is required for events at racinelibrary.info.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering a Memory Screen event on Tuesday, March 23.
A memory screen is a wellness tool that helps identify possible changes in memory and cognition. It creates a baseline of where a person is at so that future changes can be monitored. It is free and provides immediate results that are available for future comparison and can be shared with a physician.
The dementia care specialist serving the ADRC of Racine & Walworth County will complete these memory screens by appointment only. To register for a free, 15-minute appointment, call 262-741-3273 or email at walcoadrc@co.walworth.wi.us. Remaining dates: June 22, Sept. 21 and Nov. 16.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering the free program, “Medicare Comparison Class: Supplement vs. Medicare Advantage,” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 31. Dave and Kelly Zauner from Medicare Strategies explain the difference between a Supplement Plan and Medicare Advantage Plan.
Register on the Event Calendar at burlingtonlibrary.org or call Barb Lebak at 262-342-1130.